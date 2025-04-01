Fire engulfs soap factory in Rajkot, firefighter injured in rescue effort

Rajkot, April 1 (IANS) Rajkot’s Navagam area witnessed a fire on Tuesday after flames erupted at a soap and phenyl manufacturing unit, prompting an urgent response from the Rajkot Fire and Emergency Services (RFES).

The fire broke out at J&K Cottage Industries, officials said. Initially, two fire engines were dispatched, but as the situation escalated, four more were deployed to contain the blaze.

An official said that during the operation, firefighter Vijay Jesar suffered a fracture in his right leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It took nearly three hours for emergency crews to douse the flames and secure the site, said Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Ashoksinh Zala.

He said that authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Gujarat has witnessed several significant industrial fire incidents in recent years, highlighting concerns about industrial safety in the region.​

In November 2024, a fire erupted at the Indian Oil Corporation's refinery in Gujarat, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries. The blaze began in a benzene storage tank and subsequently spread to an adjacent tank.

Despite the severity, refinery operations continued without interruption.

Earlier, in June 2022, a massive fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in the Nandesari industrial area near Vadodara.

Seven workers were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, and approximately 700 residents from nearby areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure. ​

In December 2020, a significant fire at a chemical factory in Vatva GIDC led to multiple explosions, gutting four industrial units. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the incident prompted authorities to order the closure of the affected units and review compliance with safety norms.

Another tragic event occurred in June 2020, when an explosion at Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt. Ltd., a chemical factory in Dahej, resulted in five deaths and 57 injuries.

The explosion was so intense that it caused extensive damage to the facility and raised serious concerns about industrial safety standards.

