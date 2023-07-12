Fire breaks out at car showroom in Delhi

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday morning, a fire department official said.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze was received from the Mayapuri area around 7:25 a.m.

"A total of 19 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the Mahindra car showroom," said Garg.

Further details are awaited.

