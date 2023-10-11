FIR lodged for flashing Godse posters during Ganesh immersion procession in K’taka

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR in connection with an incident where posters of Nathuram Godse were flashed during the procession carried out during the immersion ceremony of the statue of Lord Ganesh in Chitradurga city, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR has been booked under the IPC Sections 505 (1) (C) (act with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 505 1 (B) (act which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) following the complaint by Hanumantappa, a resident of Jogimatti Road in Chitradurga.

The incident took place on October 8 (Sunday) during the Hindu Maha Ganapati Shobha Yatra in Chitradurga. The complainant had demanded that the accused by flashing the posters of Godse want to disturb peace and communal harmony in the society.

The Ganapati statue was installed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the immersion procession was organised on a grand scale with DJ music. People from across the state participated in the procession. The youths had danced with the posters of Veer Savarkar, Sharat Madival, Harsha, the Hindu activists who were killed in Karnataka, and Nathuram Godse.The development had stirred controversy.

