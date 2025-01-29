Fight against NTDs must center on affected communities, climate change: WHO

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) must be centered on affected communities and climate change impacts, said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for World Health Organization (IANS) South-East Asia on Wednesday, ahead of the World NTD day.

World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day is observed every year on January 30. The theme this year is “Unite. Act. Eliminate”.

“Unite. Act. Eliminate. These three words embody our shared commitment to combating NTDs, a cause that impacts over 1.5 billion people worldwide, predominantly among the most vulnerable populations,” said Wazed.

“World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2025 is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to a healthier, more equitable future. Let us unite to advocate for change, act to deliver impactful interventions, and eliminate the burden of NTDs in our Region and beyond,” she added.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of conditions caused by a variety of pathogens (including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi and toxins) and associated with devastating health, social and economic consequences.

The diseases are called ‘neglected’ because they are almost absent from the global health agenda; in addition, are associated with stigma and social exclusion.

“In the South-East Asia Region, 16 NTDs remain endemic, with at least one disease present in each of the 11 Member States,” said Wazed noting that significant progress has been made in eliminating NTDs in the last decade.

Noting the progress made, she said seven Member States have successfully eliminating at least one neglected tropical disease. In 2023 alone, more than 860 million people benefited from mass drug administration (MDA) and targeted interventions. MDA is a campaign strategy in which all people in an area are given treatment regardless of their disease status.

The Regional Director also cited challenges such as inadequate health system capacity, funding gaps, disparities in access to healthcare, social determinants of health, lack of tools and innovation, geopolitical instability and climate change. These challenges “continue to hinder progress, leaving 833 million people in the Region still in need of NTDs interventions,” Wazed said.

She urged to empower people affected by NTDs to ensure that systemic inequalities are addressed, and no one is left behind.

“Our fight against NTDs must center on empowering affected communities and adapting to the realities of climate change,” Wazed said, while calling for person-centered approaches and community leadership.

She also suggested integrating with One Health approach to ensures resilience against the growing impact of climate change on vector-borne diseases.

