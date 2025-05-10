FIFA approves expansion of Women’s World Cup to 48 teams starting with 2031 edition

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced that they have decided to expand the number of participating teams in the Women’s World Cup from 32 to 48 as of the 2031 edition following a FIFA Council meeting on Friday.

The decision, taken at a meeting held virtually, will significantly broaden representation, offering more nations and players access to elite competition and accelerating investment in women’s football worldwide.

The 48-team FIFA Women’s World Cup will adopt a 12-group format, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104 and extending the tournament by one week. The hosting requirements for the 2031 and 2035 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup have been adapted accordingly.

“This is not just about having 16 more teams playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup but taking the next steps about the women’s game in general by ensuring that more FIFA Member Associations have the chance to benefit from the tournament to develop their women’s football structures from a holistic point of view,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the first in which teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage, among many other records, set a new standard for global competitiveness. This decision ensures we are maintaining the momentum in terms of growing women’s football globally,” he added.

The Council equally approved the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football, which foresees the establishment of the Afghan women’s refugee team (AWRT) and provided the administration with a mandate to organise and facilitate its operations to start its activities as soon as possible.

“This is a landmark initiative. FIFA is committed to giving every girl the possibility to play football,” added the FIFA President.

The first edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup was held in China in 1991 with 12 teams. The last edition of the event was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with Spain winning the title. The next edition will be held in 2027, while the United States will host the 2031 edition.

