Farah Khan lauds UNB's act on 'IGT': 'I have a soft spot for boys who sing for their mothers'

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Director and choreographer Farah Khan heaped praise on UNB for his emotional rap performance in 'India’'s Got Talent', saying she has a soft spot for boys who sing for their mothers.

After weeks of jaw-dropping stunts, mind-boggling dance acts and soul-stirring melodies, 'India’s Got Talent' will enthrall viewers this weekend with its 'Indian Railway Special'.

With an array of spellbinding performances, the Top 13 contestants will pay a mesmerising tribute to the Indian Railways, in a grand, unforgettable style. Making the episode even more special will be the presence of Farah, who will be joining the judges’ panel as a guest judge.

One of the standout moments in the upcoming episode will be the compelling rap delivered by contestant UNB, hailing from Sikkim. Enhancing the significance of this performance, UNB will be joined by illustrious rapper Srushti Tawde, a name synonymous with artistic excellence in the realm of rap.

UNB's heartfelt performance dedicated to his mother, coupled with Srushti’s revelation about the bond she shares with UNB and how he played a pivotal role in boosting her confidence during their initial days, is sure to resonate deeply with the audience.

In awe of UNB’s performance, Farah said: "Frankly, I didn't know what to expect from you. When rappers perform, I usually don't understand half of it, but I understood every word of yours. It was crystal clear. And, I have a soft spot for boys who sing for their mothers. There is no bigger emotion than that."

"I heard an emotional rap for the first time. I'm sure that when your mom hears this rap, she will definitely come here to meet you, and I don't think there could be a bigger prize than that. I loved it," she added.

Appreciating the act, Badshah said: "I don't know what your future will be in this show. But I'm proud of you. At this moment, nothing else matters except what you did with your rap today. You were born for this. It doesn't matter if it's on this stage or anywhere in the world, that is what I wanted to hear as an audience. Forget the judges, think about the audience, and think about your heart; judgement will come on its own. I'm extremely proud of you."

'India’s Got Talent' season 10 airs on Sony.

