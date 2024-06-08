Family feud turns ugly: Fans of Kannada star Shivarajkumar storm Kumar Bangarappa's house

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) A family feud turned ugly on Saturday as fans of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar stormed the residence of senior BJP leader Kumar Bangarappa in Bengaluru over some derogatory comments he posted on Facebook.

Police quickly arrived at the scene, detaining the protestors and pursuing those who attempted to flee.

The former BJP MLA had posted snide remarks about the actor who is his brother-in-law and his own sister following the BJP's victory in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

Irked by this, the protestors forcefully entered the leader’s residence chanting slogans against Kumar Bangarappa.

In response, a platoon of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) was deployed to prevent further incidents.

Shivarajkumar’s wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, who is Kumar Bangarappa’s sister, ran against BJP candidate BY Raghavendra on the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate.

Raghavendra won the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat by a comfortable margin of 2.43 lakh votes.

Kumar Bangarappa, who is close to former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa's family had campaigned for Raghavendra.

After his sister Geetha's defeat, Kumar Bangarappa put up a post on Facebook, criticising her for ‘misusing’ their late father, former CM S Bangarappa's, name.

In the post, he also mocked his brother-in-law Dr Shivarajkumar, suggesting he need not fear unemployment and could start applying to perform at religious fairs in various villages of Shivamogga District.

Fans were upset by these remarks. Kumar Bangarappa’s brother, Madhu Bangarappa, is the Minister for Education in the Congress government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.