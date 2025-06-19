Face of women’s movement in Sandeshkhali threatened by cop: LoP

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday morning, shared a video where one of the leading faces of the women’s movement at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal last year was seen describing how she had been threatened and abused by officer-incharge of the local police station in the last few days.

While sharing the video where Piyali Das a.k.a. Mampi was heard sharing her trauma, the LoP said that the officer-incharge of Sandeshkhali Police Station, Bolai Ghosh tried to lure her to join the ruling party's camp.

However, when he failed to convince her to join the ruling party in the state, he threatened and abused her over the phone.

The allegations on this count were corroborated in the video shared by Piyali Das.

“One of the protesting mothers and sisters who spoke out against Sheikh Shahjahan's criminal empire in Sandeshkhali, Piyali Das was being lured into the party by various means by the Trinamool Congress for the last few days.

"When Piyali Das did not give in to that temptation, the police started pressuring her. When she did not give in, Sandeshkhali Police Station OC Bolai Ghosh called Piyali Das on WhatsApp and abused her in unspeakable words, threatened her, said that she would have to pay the price for not listening. He told her that no one would be able to do anything about the action he would take against her," Adhikari alleged in his statement.

He also claimed that OC Bolai Ghosh used the mobile phone of a local village policeman Bishwajit Das to make the threats in order to avoid direct evidence against him.

The LoP praised Das for standing firm in the face of such threats by the cops.

“Piyali Das has bravely stood firm in her decision, ignoring the temptations and threats from the ruling Trinamool Congress and its police. She has not bowed. I admire her courageous attitude,” Adhikari claimed.

According to him, the event proves that Trinamool Congress’ presence in West Bengal is not backed by public support but by the force used by police, miscreants, and jihadis.

“The truth of our claim has been proven once again in this incident. The reign of these thieves and robbers will not last long, there will be a change,” Adhikari added.

