Excitement in air: As Vande Bharat begins service between Katra-Srinagar, people express joy

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Marking a historic milestone in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) transport landscape, the Vande Bharat Express officially began its regular services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar on Saturday.

Northern Railway has confirmed that the semi-high-speed train will operate six days a week, slashing the travel time between the two key destinations to just three hours, a significant reduction from the current six to seven hours by road.

To ensure the safety of passengers and smooth functioning of services, specially trained commando personnel have been deployed at Katra railway station.

Station Superintendent Jugal Kishore Sharma said: “There’s an atmosphere of tremendous excitement among the public. All seats appear to be fully reserved, and the train has eight designated coaches. We are confident that with the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the number of pilgrims will further increase, and in the future, we may need to add more trains. This train will reach Kashmir by passing over the world’s highest railway bridge, which is a proud moment for all of us.”

The launch follows the recent completion of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, which includes the engineering marvel, the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway arch bridge in the world. Two pairs of Vande Bharat trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402, will run daily with scheduled halts at Banihal.

Residents are expressing heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Katra-based citizen Shikha Rastogi told IANS: “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dream of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari. I’ve had the privilege of meeting him twice. I urge all Indians to support him because he leads with a vision of growth and positivity. My heartfelt congratulations to him for turning this vision into reality.”

Designed for all-weather conditions, especially the harsh winters of the region, the train features state-of-the-art heating systems, thermally insulated lavatories, heated windshields, and defrosting mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted operation.

Until now, rail connectivity in the region was segmented, with services running only between Banihal and Baramulla in the Valley, and Jammu to Katra in the Jammu region.

This new seamless route is expected to greatly benefit both residents and the influx of pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, as well as boost tourism and regional economic growth.

