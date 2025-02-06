Sadaa on Wildlife Photography and Acting: Every master was once a beginner

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Sadaa, who was a top actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industries before going on to become an ace wildlife photographer, has now reminded her fans that every master was once a beginner and that the only thing standing between an individual and his potential is his first step towards realising it.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted pictures she had shot of a Bronze Back Tree Snake and wrote, “You don’t have to feel ready to start. Every master was once a beginner, every expert was once unprepared. The truth is, readiness comes through action, not before it.”

The actress then went on to say, “Success doesn’t come with knowing everything already, but with believing in yourself enough to begin, learn, and grow along the way. You’re capable of more than you can imagine, and the only thing standing between you and your potential is the first step. Have you taken yours?”

Sadaa also took time to share details of the Bronze Back Tree Snake snake. She wrote, “The Bronze Back Tree Snake (Dendrelaphis tristis) is a species of non-venomous snake found in tropical regions. Known for its long slender build with a pointed head and a striking bronze-coloured scales running right down its back, this beauty is harmless to humans!”

The actress then finished off the post, saying, “Often spotted in tree canopies and shrubs, the Bronze Back Tree Snake is a true marvel of nature as it can camouflage among the leaves and branches because of its uniform ruddy brown skin. But what caught my eye is the vibrant blue coloured scales, that appear iridescent in the right light.”

It may be recalled that Sadaa started seriously pursuing her interest in wildlife photography from October 2021. In October 2022, the actress put out a post that said, “Today, I finish one year as a wildlifer and it’s the kind of anniversary I’d wish to celebrate for the rest of my life!”

