Why is Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow in the news again?

Mumbai: BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Pali Hill bungalow is once again in the news. In 2020, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had partially demolished the bungalow alleging illegal construction.

Now the reports suggest the actress is putting her Bandra property for sale. The selling price is reported to be Rs 40 crore.

If you’ve not seen this bungalow earlier, you can take its tour virtually on Code Estate's YouTube channel. The Bandra house was designed by Shabnam Gupta and it boasts of a cosy editing studio, a discussion area and conference room among other amenities. As per reports, the bungalow will remind you of a Parisian cafe with an Indian touch.

Take a look at the bungalow video below: