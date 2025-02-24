Mumbai Byculla Zoo: No Holiday, Open on Mahashivratri 2025 Day, February 26

In view of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, Maharashtra has declared a public holiday as schools and colleges will remain shut. Except for Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udayan (Botanical Garden) and Zoo. The famous zoo, located in Byculla (East) will remain open to the public. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the zoo will be closed on Thursday.

Usually, Wednesdays are holidays for Byculla Zoo. However, in accordance with a previous resolution approved by the Mumbai civic body, it was decided that if a public holiday falls on a Wednesday, the zoo and the garden will remain open and will be closed the following day.

To ensure the smooth functioning of transport for the people of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) stated that they are deploying additional bus services. These bus services will specifically cater to pilgrims traveling to various religious locations across the city.

BEST has also set up temporary ticket counters at Borivali Railway Station, so that it gets easier for people to purchase tickets for the special bus services. BEST authorities have urged people to make use of these additional bus services and have a peaceful holiday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.