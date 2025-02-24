It is my duty to lead the party, regardless of my position: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (IANS) Amid Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making his wishes to lead the party in the next Assembly elections and becoming the CM public, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has stated that regardless of his position, he would be leading the party in the 2028 Assembly elections in the state.

The statement by the Karnataka Congress chief has assumed importance amid requests being made to the party high command by some leaders in the party to replace Shivakumar as the state party head.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru at the party office, on Monday, when asked whether the 2028 elections would be held under his leadership, Shivakumar responded, "No matter what position I hold at that time, it is my duty to lead the party.”

“Positions do not determine leadership. It is leadership, commitment, and vision that drive a party forward. What I become is not important; what matters is strengthening and leading the party as a true Congressman with the power entrusted to me," he stated.

When asked which AICC leaders he would meet during his trip to Delhi, he said, "I am traveling to Delhi to meet the Union Minister for Jal Shakti. During my visit to Rajasthan for a conference, I raised concerns regarding our irrigation projects. The minister has given time for a meeting tomorrow.

“The files must progress through Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, who is from our state. It would not be appropriate for me to discuss matters without him. I have also written to Somanna. The meeting is scheduled between 11 am and 12 noon.”

“Our officials have already travelled to Delhi today for a preliminary discussion. After attending the meeting, if time permits and if our Delhi leaders are available, I will meet them as well. The AICC office is like a temple for us, so I will visit there too. The next morning, I have been invited by Sadhguru to an event at the Isha Foundation, and I will be attending that," he stated.

When asked about reports suggesting that citizens might be asked to pay pending Gruha Jyoti scheme bills, Shivakumar stated, "I have no information about this. I will respond once I receive details."

Regarding the assault on a bus conductor by Marathi protesters in Belagavi, he said, "The Home Minister and the Transport Minister are handling this issue. They have travelled to Belagavi to assess the situation. After their review, we will discuss the matter. Our state is peace-loving, and we want to live as brothers with everyone."

When asked about allegations made by BJP MLA N. Muniratna regarding a Rs 2,000 crore scam, Shivakumar replied, "Let former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka respond to the cases filed against Muniratna. I will answer after that."

When asked whether he considers political strategist Sunil Kanugolu's suggestions, Shivakumar stated, "Decisions at the national level are made accordingly. He is the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, and we will discuss and decide on the advice he gives for the party’s benefit. If you provide good suggestions for the party, we will accept them as well."

Shivakumar revealed that internal surveys indicate Congress has a strong chance of winning around 60 out of the previously lost constituencies in Assembly election.

He added, "We have directed our defeated candidates to prepare for the 2028 elections."

He had held a meeting with defeated candidates.

"We spoke to candidates from 86 constituencies where we lost, listened to their difficulties, and discussed preparations for the next elections, including local body elections. They must not remain inactive but instead work hard. We will discuss with the AICC and create a strategy to strengthen the party in the remaining 20 weak constituencies," Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar also announced plans for a separate meeting with both victorious and defeated Lok Sabha candidates, stating, "Those who lost in the elections have been actively working for the Lok Sabha and cooperative society elections. They have been guided and motivated. Before the next legislative session, the Chief Minister and I will call a meeting with them and finalise a date."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.