Justin Bieber wants to teach son Jack Blues to skate ‘as soon as possible’

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who is enjoying his fatherhood, has revealed that he's not going to waste any time when it comes to getting his 6-month-old son Jack Blues onto the ice skating.

While participating in a charity hockey game held at the Crypto.com Arena, to benefit those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Justin Bieber, 30, gave a sideline interview to the Los Angeles Kings’ media team and shared his plans to get his son in some skates, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Asked how soon he was “looking to get your kid on skates,” the musician smiled and replied, “As soon as possible”.

“What is too early?”, the reporter asked, to which the singer responded, “It’s never too early”.

As per ‘People’, the singer was also asked about what it meant to him to be able to support people affected by the fires. “This is everything”, he said. “We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together good things can happen”.

Justin also showed his playful side while on the ice when he got into a fake “fight” with hockey legend Jeremy Roenick. In a clip posted by the LA Kings on X, the duo could be seen throwing soft punches at one another and laughing before they were split up by a fellow player. The singer could then be seen skating around and hyping up the crowd.

Other celebrities in attendance at the game included Erin Andrews, Rob McElhenney and Caitlin Olson, while Snoop Dogg, Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrel, Danny Devito and Colby Smulders all served as coaches.

Justin’s latest comments about his son and skating come after he shared last month how he is making sure his baby boy is a hockey fan, just like his dad. The singer had posted a photo on his Instagram Stories of a gift he received for Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

