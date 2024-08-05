Ranvir Shorey’s first reaction on Bigg Boss OTT winner

Prediction for the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 winner was between actor Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao. Contrary to expectations, Tollywood actress Sana Maqbul was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT’.

As expected Ranvir is not happy with the reality show results. He was in the top 3 finalists. Commenting on the outcome of the grand finale, Ranvir told a media portal that fellow contestant and popular YouTuber Armaan Malik was rooting for him even though his wife Kritika Malik was still in the House. It may be noted here, both Ranvir and Sana got into an altercation days before the grand finale.

Ranvir claimed Sana Maqbul did not exhibit any positivity in the House. He also alleged that the makers of the Bigg Boss OTT season 3 had a soft corner for her. He added that he respect the decision because the audience voted for her.