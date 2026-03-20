Why Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Missed the ₹300 Crore Opening Mark

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, released with massive expectations and record-breaking advance bookings. However, despite the hype, the film reportedly missed the much-talked-about ₹300 crore opening mark.

One of the main reasons was the last-minute delays and cancellations of several shows, especially in regional languages. Technical issues and delayed content delivery affected screenings in multiple regions, limiting the film’s full potential on opening day.

The film had created huge buzz with advance bookings crossing impressive numbers globally, but the incomplete rollout reduced the total collections that could have been achieved on day one.

Additionally, the release strategy, including limited premieres in some regions and staggered show timings, also impacted overall earnings. Industry experts believe that if all shows had run smoothly across languages, the film might have come closer to the ₹300 crore milestone.

Despite missing that mark, Dhurandhar 2 still opened strongly and recorded one of the biggest starts in Indian cinema, driven by high demand and strong fan anticipation.