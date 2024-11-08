Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Falls On Stairs at Mumbai Event

Tollywood hero Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with films. Recently, he completed a shooting schedule in Kerala. Vijay is currently working on a film titled "VD12", directed by Gautham Tinnanuri. The film is produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

After this, Vijay has given a green signal to do films with directors Rahul Sankrityan and Ravi Kiran Kola. Meanwhile, Vijay recently created a stir in Mumbai. Vijay attended an event and unexpectedly fell on the stairs, and a video related to this went viral on social media. However, Vijay did not suffer any injuries.

For the first time, Vijay Deverakonda is acting in a music album video. The poster related to this has been released recently. Vijay will be seen in a Hindi music video song for the first time in his career. Radhika Madan will be seen alongside Vijay in this song.

The song, titled "Saahiba", has music by famous Bollywood pop singer Jasleen Royal, and is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The song will be released soon. It is learned that Vijay has currently gone to Mumbai for this event.