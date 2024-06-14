Watch: Sreeleela Video Glimpse from Robinhood!

Sreeleela is starring as the female lead opposite Nithiin in the big-budget action-adventure film "Robinhood," directed by Venky Kudumula.

On her birthday, a short teaser featuring her character was released, giving some clues about her role.

She plays Neera Vasudev, a very rich and arrogant woman. In one scene, she steps off a private jet and says, “Jyothi, in tsunami, the T should be silent... in front of me, you should be silent…”

Sreeleela's character appears to be a powerful and stylish boss.

Venky Kudumula created unique roles for both Nithiin and Sreeleela. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

The filmmakers confirmed that "Robinhood" will be released in theaters on December 20th, just in time for Christmas.