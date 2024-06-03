Watch: Priyanka Chopra Enjoys on Yacht with Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Australia to commence filming her latest project, The Bluff. Accompanying her on this schedule is her daughter, Malti. Known for sharing delightful glimpses of her life, Chopra recently posted a charming video on Instagram, capturing special moments with her team and daughter.

The video begins with the team enjoying a relaxing time on a yacht, showcasing Malti relishing her fruits while Chopra beams with joy. It features several heartwarming moments, including Malti smiling at the camera and playing on the beach. The camaraderie among The Bluff's team is evident as they bond and enjoy their time together.

In her post, Chopra expressed the importance of working with a dedicated and joyful team. "When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings,” she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

Before starting The Bluff, Chopra completed filming Heads of State, an action-comedy featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to spend the next three months in Australia filming The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film, a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, revolves around the story of a female pirate and includes a star-studded cast with Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

In addition to The Bluff, Chopra is slated to return for the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. She is also involved in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which co-stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film, which had been delayed, is reportedly back on track, with production set to begin soon.