Mahesh Babu Breaks Rajamouli’s Rules? Commercial Ad Sparks Debate Amid SSMB29 Shoot

Collaborating with SS Rajamouli is a major milestone for any actor, but it comes with a set of stringent conditions. Stars like Prabhas, NTR, and Ram Charan have previously spoken about the filmmaker’s uncompromising approach, requiring complete commitment to a project—no other assignments, no media presence, and no reveal of their look before official promotions. However, Mahesh Babu seems to be charting a different course.

Currently working on the much-anticipated SSMB29, Mahesh Babu was humorously introduced in a pre-shoot video where the team claimed to have confiscated his passport to curb his travel plans. Since then, he has largely stayed away from public events, keeping his appearance under wraps.

Surprisingly, a new ad featuring Mahesh Babu has surfaced, showcasing a fresh look. This move has led to speculation—did Rajamouli relax his rules for Mahesh, or did the actor negotiate a more flexible arrangement? Historically, actors under Rajamouli’s direction have not participated in commercials or unveiled their looks prematurely.

Adding to the intrigue, Mahesh was recently seen engaging with locals post the Odisha shoot, a rare occurrence for actors on Rajamouli’s sets. His rugged, long-haired, bearded avatar is already known, but given Rajamouli’s penchant for surprises, audiences eagerly await his on-screen transformation.

With this unexpected development, fans are left wondering—did Mahesh Babu secure special treatment, or is Rajamouli changing his approach?