Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Gets Bigger: Vijay Sethupathi Joins the Action!

The excitement surrounding Spirit, starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas, has just skyrocketed! Directed by the sensational Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this action-packed film is one of the most awaited projects in Prabhas' lineup. For the first time in his career, Prabhas will be seen in the role of a powerful police officer, and Vanga is set to present him in a never-before-seen avatar. Impressed by the director’s vision, Prabhas has allotted the necessary dates, and the team is currently immersed in pre-production work.

Adding to the buzz, an exciting new update has emerged—Tamil superstar Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has officially joined the cast of Spirit! Following the massive success of Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for a pivotal role. Reports confirm that the director recently narrated the script to him, and he immediately gave the green signal. Notably, Sethupathi isn’t playing a mere guest appearance or an antagonist—he will be seen in a dynamic police role that matches Prabhas' power on screen.

The makers are planning to complete the entire shoot in just 120 working days. With Prabhas donning the police uniform for the first time, expectations were already sky-high. Now, with Vijay Sethupathi joining the action, anticipation has reached an all-time peak.

Currently, Prabhas is in the final stages of shooting for Raja Saab, after which he will shift his focus entirely to Spirit. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is gearing up to take the film on floors in April. Fans can expect an electrifying face-off between these two powerhouse performers when Spirit hits the big screen!