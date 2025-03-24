NDA leaders slam Lalu Prasad over 'Mai Ka Laal' remark, call it a daydream

Patna, March 24 (IANS) Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar have hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad over his bold claim that "no one can stop Tejashwi Yadav from becoming the Chief Minister."

Speaking to IANS, Janata Dal (United) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar lashed out at Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav, alleging, "Tejashwi Yadav is suffering from political Pitri Dosh (ancestral curse)."

Referring to Lalu's comments, Kumar told IANS, "I have said before that no 'Mai Ka Laal' would dare call Nitish Kumar a traitor. I want to remind Lalu Prasad that even copying requires wisdom. Every youth of Bihar who is a 'Mai Ka Laal' will stop Tejashwi Yadav -- an accused in the land-for-job scam -- from becoming Chief Minister."

Neeraj Kumar was referring to the ongoing investigation into the land-for-job scam, where Tejashwi Yadav remains under scrutiny.

Expressing similar sentiments, Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar mocked Lalu's remarks, saying, "Lalu Prasad is simply daydreaming about Tejashwi becoming the Chief Minister. The people of Bihar will soon teach RJD a lesson and end their political ambitions."

He further ridiculed Lalu, asserting, "He can keep dreaming, but it will never come true."

The sharp reactions came in response to Lalu Prasad’s speech on Sunday during a public gathering at Jamuniya, Kotwa block in Motihari.

Addressing the crowd, Lalu Prasad had declared, "No one can stop Tejashwi Yadav from forming the government in Bihar this time (Koi Mai Ka Laal Tejashwi Yadav ko Sarkar Banane Se Nahi Rok Sakta Hai)."

During his address, Lalu urged the public to support the RJD. He promised to implement the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana,' a welfare scheme aimed at empowering women and promoting social welfare.

"We are here to serve the poor and downtrodden. Once RJD forms the government, we will fulfill the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' and other welfare promises," Lalu assured the audience.

