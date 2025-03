School Holidays in April 2025: Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and More

As summer approaches, students all over India can expect a string of holidays in April. The month is dominated by a series of festivals and celebrations, such as Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, among others.

April Holidays

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on several occasions in April. These are:

Ram Navami on 6th April

Mahavir Jayanti on 10th April

Baisakhi festival on 13th April

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Good Friday on April 18

In the same manner, schools in Rajasthan will remain closed on:

Ram Navami on April 6

Mahavir Jayanti on April 10

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11

Baisakhi festival on April 13

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14

Good Friday on April 18

Other Holidays in March and May

Before the April holidays, several states, such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, will be having a holiday on March 31 because of Eid-ul-Fitr. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will probably have summer vacation from May 20 to June 15. These holidays will give students a much-needed break and some rest.

