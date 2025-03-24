AP Intermediate admission starts from April 7; Summer Holidays from April 24!

The Andhra Pradesh government has made significant reforms in the Intermediate education system for the 2025-26 academic year, which will begin on April 1, 2025, and end on March 31, 2026. The reforms, approved based on public opinion received from January 8, 2025, to January 26, 2025, are designed to improve the quality, accessibility, and governance of Intermediate education in the state. Colleges will be reopened on June 2, 2025.

New Academic Calendar

The Intermediate students' academic year will now commence from April 1, 2025, rather than June 1. The admissions to the first year will commence from April 7, 2025, and the end-of-course examinations of both first year and second year will begin from the end of February 2026.

Elective Subjects and Flexibility

To promote flexibility in choosing subjects and promoting multi-disciplinary learning, an elective subject shall be offered as the second subject from the academic year 2025-26. The students shall have the choice of 24 options under languages, sciences, and humanities. Moreover, Mathematics and Biology will be taught as extra sixth subjects for BiPC and MPC students, respectively.

14 subject revised syllabus and textbooks in science, humanities, and languages will be adopted for first-year students from 2025-26. Mathematics-A and Mathematics-B will be combined into a single subject and Botany and Zoology into a single subject of Biology.

Working Days and Holidays

Intermediate colleges will be given 235 working days with 79 holidays, including summer holidays, for the academic year 2025-26. The new calendar is intended to give students a more organized and effective academic schedule.

BIE will digitalize result data from 1973 to 2003 so that online access becomes easy through Digilocker and WhatsApp governance.

These reforms were passed based on public sentiment from January 8, 2025, to January 26, 2025. The government invites stakeholders, such as students, parents, and teachers, to give feedback on the proposed reforms.

The Andhra Pradesh government's initiative to reform the Intermediate education system is in the right direction. These reforms seek to offer students a more flexible and inclusive education, better equipping them for future challenges.

