IPL 2025: Where to watch DC vs LSG, head-to-head record

Visakhapatnam, March 24 (IANS) Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After finishing sixth in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will aim to make a fresh start under new captain Axar Patel, while LSG will be led by newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant.

LSG have a superior head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, having won three of the five matches. However, the Capitals won both the matches last season.

When will DC vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where will the live broadcast for DC vs LSG match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs LSG match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi , Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants SquadRishabh Pant (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

