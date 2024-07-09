Vishnu Manchu skips as Manchu Manoj hosts baby naming ceremony

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika announced the name of their daughter on Tuesday. The couple named their baby in a grand naming ceremony which was attended by grandfather Mohan Babu, grandmother Nirmala Devi Manchu, Manchu’s sister Lakshmi Manchu and also Mounika’s family and friends. However, Manchu Manoj’s brother Vishnu Manchu was conspicuous by his absence.

The couple named their daughter Devasena Shobha MM. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manoj wrote, "Inspired by Subramaniam Swami's wife, Devasena, her middle name, Shobha, is a tribute to my beloved mother-in-law Smt Shobha Nagi Reddy Garu."

With all Your’s & Lord Shiva’s blessings, we named our Daughter 🙏🏼❤️ #DevasenaShobhaMM pic.twitter.com/n6dvJeDoVR — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 8, 2024

The absence of Vishnu in the baby naming ceremony has become a topic of discussion on social media owing to the rivalry between Manchu brothers. When Manoj got married, Vishnu came as a guest and left the wedding ceremony after briefly attending it. As per reports, Manoj was not happy with his brother Vishnu for beating up his man Sarathi, who is considered to be closer to him. Vishnu reportedly went to Sarathi's house and thrashed him. Manoj had revealed this animosity on Facebook.

