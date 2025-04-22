Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to turn Bihar into Bengal: Giriraj Singh

Patna, April 22 (IANS) Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging that he is attempting to turn Bihar into West Bengal, referencing what he claims is a deteriorating law and order situation under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking at a seminar and felicitation event on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti held at Kali Mandir in Telghi village, under Kharik block of Bhagalpur’s Navgachiya subdivision, Giriraj Singh said: “Mamata Banerjee has turned West Bengal into Bangladesh, and Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to do the same with Bihar. But we will not let his plans succeed.”

The minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of recent political tension and his ongoing criticism of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, especially in relation to alleged violence and lawlessness.

Giriraj Singh further said, “The country is watching the situation in West Bengal. The people will give a befitting reply to Mamata Banerjee.”

The BJP leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee since she had refused to implement the Waqf (Amendment) Bill passed by both Houses of the Parliament, and approved by the President.

However, the Trinamool leaders are accusing the BJP of instigating the violence in West Bengal.

Trinamool MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday said that the incident in Murshidabad was a well-planned conspiracy. He blamed elements within the ruling party (BJP) for stoking communal tensions.

“It is very sad, very painful. Or rather, I would say, it has been deliberately made painful. This is a conspiracy, a well-planned plot, especially by some of our friends from the ruling party. They are trying to divide Hindu and Muslim families—it’s not just sad, it’s shameful,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, when Giriraj Singh was asked about the Godda MP Nishikant Dubey’s recent controversial remarks on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, he avoided comments.

