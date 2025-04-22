President Trump extends support, plans to call PM Modi

Washington, April 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended "full support and deepest sympathies" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India in the wake of the killing of at least 28 people in a terrorist attack in Kashmir carried out by a group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir," President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The US stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all."

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Trump has been briefed on the incident by the national security adviser Mike Waltz.

"What we know already is dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir," Leavitt said, adding, "President Trump will be speaking with Prime Minister Modi as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences for those lives lost. And our prayers are with those injured in our nation's support for our ally India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world continue our mission."

The US has been an unwavering supporter of India's battle against global terrorism and recently extradited Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani descent, accused of playing a key role in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, also carried out by Lashkar-e-Toiba.

He announced the extradition decision during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House in February, for their first meeting since President Trump's second term.

Rana was brought to India last Thursday.

President Trump's administration had pushed Pakistan in his first term to prosecute Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Toiba, who had remained free and unpunished for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack despite international concern and pressure.

