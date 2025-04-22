Meghalaya boy among top 10 finalists for ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ under WAVES in Mumbai

Shillong, April 22 (IANS) A 22-year-old boy from Meghalaya secured a spot in the top 10 of ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’ and he is now gear up to showcase his sound on the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) global stage in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, officials said on Tuesday.

An official of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Indian Music Industry (IMI) announced the names of the top 10 shortlisted participants for ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is organising the WAVES for the first time. The ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, a marquee competition under the ‘Create in India’ Challenge in the run up to the WAVES 2025, brought together global talent in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to celebrate innovation, creativity, and collaboration in music production and live performance.

Mark Ryan Syiemlieh (22) from Lummawbah in Meghalaya’s Upper Shillong secured a spot in the top 10 of ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’.

The top 10 finalists, including Syiemlieh, would now gear up to showcase their sound on the WAVES global stage in Mumbai. Syiemlieh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from St. Anthony’s College, Shillong and is currently based in Mumbai.

His journey into music began early, fuelled by a deep passion for DJing and Music Production, with sounds blending beats of techno and uplifting vibes of trance and house.

Sharing his excitement for the upcoming WAVE Summit, he said, “I wanted to say thank you to the organisers of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, for selecting me as one of the top 10 finalists for the Resonate EDM challenge.”

Being among the top 10 finalists is truly an honour, he said, “It is a moment of pride and a reflection of the effort I’ve dedicated to my journey as an artist. This opportunity and recognition mean a great deal to me as it reinforces my belief in the music I’m creating and encourages me to keep evolving creatively.”

An official statement said that the WAVES is set to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation.

Industries and sectors in focus include broadcasting, print media, television, radio, films, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, sound and music, advertising, digital media, social media platforms, generative AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality (XR), the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.