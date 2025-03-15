Manchu Vishnu Reveals Prabhas’ Screen Time in Kannappa Movie; ‘More Than a Cameo’

Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is set to appear in the highly anticipated devotional action drama Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. The film, which also features Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Malayalam legend Mohanlal, has generated massive buzz due to its star-studded cast. Slated for release on April 25, 2025, the film is expected to be a grand spectacle celebrating the life of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

In a recent interview, Vishnu Manchu addressed the curiosity surrounding the screen time of these big stars, especially Prabhas. He made it clear that their presence is not just for namesake. “If you think these stars are merely making guest appearances, you are absolutely wrong,” Vishnu asserted. “People will say the stars have more scope here than in some of their own films. Their roles are not limited to brief cameos.”

Vishnu further emphasized that Prabhas, along with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar, will have a more significant presence than even his father, Mohan Babu, in the film. This revelation has heightened excitement among fans, especially with Prabhas' larger-than-expected role.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa also stars Preity Mukundhan as the female lead. With such an ensemble cast and a grand narrative, the film is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles of 2025.