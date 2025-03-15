Bank Holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays; Here is why!

Indian bank holidays can be confusing, particularly concerning Saturdays. While there are some Saturdays which are regular working days, there are others that are officially holidays. In this article, we will explore the history, legal basis, and rationale behind the banking policy of India.

Why Banks are Closed on 2nd and 4th Saturdays

In India, banks have a system of bank holidays that includes the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, Sundays, and other specified holidays. This was introduced on September 1, 2015, after a mutual agreement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Government of India.

The Objective Behind the Policy

The major reason behind this policy was to enhance the work-life balance of bank employees and consolidate banking services. Before 2015, banks were open on every Saturday, the second and fourth Saturdays being half-day working days. This used to create unnecessary confusion among customers about banking timings and increase the workload of bank employees.

The Demand for Better Work-Life Balance

The call for an improved work-life balance for bank employees had been for years. With the advent of technology enabling 24/7 online banking, pressure mounted to cut down on working Saturdays without compromising banking services.

Institutional Bodies Involved

The shift to the existing Saturday closure system entailed cooperation among major institutions:

Government of India: Released official notices announcing the second and fourth Saturdays as public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): The central banking body, RBI issued instructions to banks to modify their working in accordance with the new holiday calendar.

Indian Banks' Association (IBA): As an umbrella organization for multiple banking establishments, the IBA was crucial in negotiating and easing the enforcement of the revised holiday pattern.

Categorization of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies holidays into three categories:

Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881: Government-announced public holidays, on which the banks are closed for overall banking business.

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays: RTGS, employed for high-value fund transfers, has a predetermined holiday schedule.

Banks' Annual Closing of Accounts: Banks close for public business on April 1 every year to balance their books for the new financial year.

Banking Services Available on Holidays

Even though physical branches are closed on specified holidays, various banking services are still available:

Online Banking: Customers are able to conduct various transactions like fund transfers, bill payments, and account management using internet banking portals.

Mobile Banking: Mobile banking apps enable customers to access services, view balances, and make transactions on their mobile phones.

ATMs: Automated Teller Machines are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for cash withdrawals, deposits, and balance checks.

Digital Payment Systems: Payments like UPI, IMPS, and NEFT enable instant transactions even during holidays.

Bank Holidays in March 2025

Here is the list of bank holidays during March 2025:

March 15, 2025: Saturday (Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day) - Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna

March 16, 2025: Sunday (Weekly Holiday) - All States

March 22, 2025: Saturday (Bihar Diwas, Fourth Saturday) - Bihar and (fourth Saturday across the country)

March 23, 2025: Sunday (Weekly Holiday) - All States

March 27, 2025: Thursday (Shab-I-Qadr) - Jammu, Srinagar

March 28, 2025: Friday (Jumat-ul-Vida) - Jammu, Kashmir

March 30, 2025: Sunday (Weekly Holiday) - All States

March 31, 2025: Monday (Ramzan-Id/Id-Ul-Fitr) - Majority of states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

