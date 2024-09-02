Virabh Studios Announces Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman

The Tollywood film industry continues to embrace new talent, providing opportunities for fresh filmmakers to showcase their hard work and creativity. This time, it's the turn of the newly established production house, Virabh Studios, to step into the limelight with the announcement of their debut film titled "Gadadhari Hanuman."

"Gadadhari Hanuman" is a trilingual film, set to release in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. This multi-genre film, which blends commercial elements with a mythological touch, is written and directed by debutant Rohit Kolli. The production is led by Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR, with Arun Gowda handling cinematography, CN Kishor overseeing editing, and Judah Sandhy composing the film's music, including an extraordinary background score.

The film stars Ravi and Harshitha in the lead roles, supported by a cast that includes Basavaraj Hurakadli, Ramesh Pandit, Nagesh Mayya, Kalyan, and Sunanda.

Director Rohit Kolli expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "This film will undoubtedly make everyone proud with its impressive visuals, which will be a major highlight. Our title, 'Gadadhari Hanuman,' promises to deliver many surprises in theaters. We are confident that our film will achieve box office success, similar to recent hits like 'Kalki,' 'HanuMan,' and 'Kartikeya 2.'"

Producers Basavaraj Hurakadli and Renuka Prasad KR added, "'Gadadhari Hanuman' is packed with commercial elements that will entertain audiences of all ages. The film carries a meaningful social message, enriched with beautiful twists and stunning visuals. We are releasing this film in three languages and are optimistic about receiving a warm reception in the Tollywood, Sandalwood, and Bollywood markets."

The title font for "Gadadhari Hanuman" features a unique design, incorporating a Hanuman flag and tail, hinting at the surprises the filmmakers have in store for audiences.