Vikkatakavi: A Period Series Offering a Unique Experience, Says Director Pradeep Maddali

ZEE5, known for captivating audiences with its unique web series and films, is set to launch a new web series, Vikkatakavi, on November 28, streaming in both Telugu and Tamil. Produced by the acclaimed SRT Entertainments banner, Vikkatakavi features Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash in lead roles. Ram Talluri serves as the passionate producer, while Pradeep Maddali, known for directing the hit web series Sarvam Shaktimayam, directs this series. Notably, Vikkatakavi is the first-ever detective web series set in Telangana. Director Pradeep Maddali recently shared some intriguing insights about this period series.

How did the journey of Vikkatakavi begin?

The story of Vikkatakavi was written by Teja Desraj, a writer with a background in notable projects like Awe and Kalki. Teja, a close friend, pitched the story to ZEE5, securing approval to develop it as a series. As ZEE5 engaged different actors and directors, I reconnected with Teja, who introduced me to Vikkatakavi and invited me to direct. I found the story uniquely challenging. With support from producer Ram Talluri and the ZEE5 team, I committed to the project, beginning my journey with Vikkatakavi.

What was it like creating a period series?

Directing a period series like Vikkatakavi was immensely rewarding. Set in the 1940s and 1970s, the series required meticulous efforts to recreate the era’s sets, costumes, language, lighting, and overall ambiance. Our aim was to present an authentic period look while infusing a thrilling storyline, which made for a unique, layered experience for the entire team.

How challenging was directing a series with a period concept?

Period productions demand intense collaboration across departments to ensure accuracy. Every detail needed careful attention to align with our vision. Fortunately, I had a dedicated team that embraced the project wholeheartedly, from production design to costumes and cinematography, making this intricate task smoother.

Tell us about the cinematographer's unique style in Vikkatakavi

Cinematographer Shoaib brought a fresh perspective to Vikkatakavi. Although he primarily worked on Punjabi music videos, I saw potential in his distinct style. Working alongside colorist Sanjeev, known for his work on a Bengali film, Shoaib and the entire crew delivered impressive visuals. The addition of costume designer Gayatri and production designer Kiran strengthened the team.

How many sets were created for the series?

We built a grand palace set and used real locations at Ramoji Film City (RFC) and the Aluminum Factory, blending these seamlessly into the storyline with minimal VFX. RFC supported us extensively, allowing us to achieve an immersive look rarely seen in other series.

What inspired the fictional Amaragiri estate?

Inspired by the numerous princely states pre-Independence, Amaragiri represents a fictional estate in Telangana. Teja wanted a unique setting, incorporating a village set to submerge after the completion of the Srisailam project, adding historical depth to Vikkatakavi.

Why was the title Vikkatakavi chosen?

Teja chose Vikkatakavi to echo the wit of Tenali Ramakrishna, the legendary Telugu poet-spy who served the Vijayanagara empire. Since our hero shares similar traits, the title seemed fitting.

What led to casting Naresh Agastya in the lead role?

Once I joined, I recommended Naresh Agastya, impressed by his performances in Senapathi and Mathu Vadalara. After a successful look test, he was selected for the role, embracing the character's retro appeal.

How was Naresh Agastya's character designed?

Naresh’s character reflects the cleverness of Tenali Ramakrishna, a detective who arrives in the fictional Amaragiri to solve a local issue. His portrayal as a multilingual young man adds to the character's depth.

What is Megha Akash’s role?

Megha Akash plays the princess of Amaragiri, a psychiatrist by profession, giving her character a modern edge against her royal background. Senior actor Siju Menon portrays her grandfather, the aging king of Amaragiri.

What is the mystery in the Amaragiri region?

A mysterious curse, recurring between the 1940s and 1970s, haunts Amaragiri. Our hero investigates whether this is truly supernatural or something more, leaving viewers intrigued.

Will there be a Vikkatakavi Season 2?

Yes, a second season is already in development. If all goes as planned, Vikkatakavi 2 will be even more ambitious in scale.

How was the music crafted for Vikkatakavi?

Ajay Arasada, who recently composed for Ai, delivered a vintage-inspired score for Vikkatakavi. Having collaborated with him since 2016, I knew he was the right choice to enhance this period drama’s atmosphere.

What other key roles are featured in Vikkatakavi?

Besides Naresh Agastya and Megha Akash, the series stars Siju Menon as the king, Raghu Kunchi as an MLA, and other talented actors like Mukhtar Khan, Tarak Ponnappa, and Ramya Ramakrishna in pivotal roles.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am working on a sci-fi horror story and developing an action-thriller fantasy project for future release.