Pradeep Maddali Bags Best Debut Director Award for Vikkatakavi Web Series

Young Telugu Director Pradeep Maddali received Best Director Award for his Web Series Vikkatakavi. Pradeep shared the Best Director (Web Series) award with Nikkhil Advani. Pradeep Maddali's win was for his critically acclaimed Telugu series, Vikkatakavi, streaming on Zee5.

Vikkatakavi, set in the 1970s in the fictional village of Amaragiri, is a rustic thriller that weaves a compelling narrative of a memory-robbing plague. The series stars Naresh Agastya as Detective Rama Krishna, who delves into the mystery behind the epidemic.

Pradeep Maddali, a rising director, transitioned from engineering and IT to filmmaking. His prior works include the OTT mystery '47 Days' and the spiritual series 'Sarvam Shakthi Mayam'. 'Vikkatakavi', however, marks a significant milestone in his career, garnering him widespread acclaim and the prestigious Hindustan Times OTTplay Award.

The series is lauded for its breathtaking cinematography by Shoaib and its detailed production design, which transports viewers to a bygone era. Shot in Ramoji Film City and Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory, with substantial CG enhancements, 'Vikkatakavi' demonstrates technical prowess and atmospheric depth. The series also achieved a milestone by being the first Telugu web series screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In his acceptance speech, Maddali expressed gratitude to Hindustan Times OTTplay Awards, his parents, and his team, emphasizing the increased responsibility that comes with such recognition. His win alongside Nikkhil Advani underscores the awards' commitment to recognizing both established and emerging talents.

As Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, stated, the awards aim to celebrate films and series across all Indian languages on an equal footing. The event highlighted the growing importance of regional OTT content, with creators like Pradeep Maddali pushing creative boundaries. The success of Vikkatakavi and Pradeep Maddali's win signals a promising future for regional OTT content, with anticipation for a second season.