Vijay Deverakonda to Appear Before ED on August 11 in Illegal Betting Apps Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the illegal betting apps case. In the latest development, the central agency has issued a notice to actor Vijay Deverakonda, directing him to appear for questioning on August 11.

It has been learned that the Arjun Reddy-fame actor was initially summoned on August 6. However, after Deverakonda requested more time, the ED rescheduled his appearance to August 11.

On July 10, the ED booked 29 celebrities — including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi — for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps.

The central agency has filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms, in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

The probe, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on five FIRs registered in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Film actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash, Manchu Lakshmi, and Ananya Nagalla are among those named in the ED’s list.

Also named are several TV actors, hosts, and social media influencers, including Sreemukhi, Shyamala, Varshini Sounderajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shoba Shetty, Amrutha Chowdary, Nayani Pavani, Neha Pathan, Pandu, Padhmavathi, Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav.

Most of these celebrities had earlier been booked by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police. FIRs were registered at police stations in Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam.

The ED suspects that endorsements of platforms such as Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Parimatch, Lotus365, and others involved laundering large sums of money through paid promotions.

When some of these actors were previously booked by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police, they denied any wrongdoing, stating they had ended their contracts over ethical concerns.

Rana Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda have both claimed they endorsed only legally permitted skill-based online games. Prakash Raj stated that he chose not to renew a contract to promote an app in 2017 after realizing it was inappropriate.

Meanwhile, Rana, who was asked to appear before the probe agency on July 23, has requested more time, citing his busy film shooting schedule in Tamil Nadu.

Prakash Raj has been summoned for questioning on July 30, while Manchu Lakshmi has been directed to appear on August 13.