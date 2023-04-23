Veteran Tollywood Actor Sarath Babu’s Condition Critical

Hyderabad: Legendary Tollywood actor Sarath Babu has been admitted to a city hospital here following after the veteran’s health deteriorated days after he was discharged from a Bengaluru hospital. The 71-year-old actor was admitted to the ICU at AIG Hospital here.

Reports suggest the actor’s condition continues to be critical due to multi-organ failure. It is said he has been diagnosed with sepsis.

A few weeks ago, the veteran actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following health issues. There has been no official update on the actor’s health yet.

Sarath Babu, well-known for his looks, made his debut in the film industry with ‘Ramarajyam’ movie in 1973. In a career spanning four-decades, Sarath acted in 200 movies in various languages including Tamil and Kannada.



Also Read: Samantha cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is 'over'