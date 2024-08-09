Watch: Venu Swamy's Prediction for Chay - Sobhita Dhulipala

Popular and controversial astrologer Venu Swamy made a sensational statement on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement. Venu Swamy said he will make a prediction for Chay and Sobhita's marital life.

Venu Swamy had earlier predicted that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's marriage would fall apart. As this turned out to be true, all eyes are now on Venu Swamy's prediction for Chay and Sobhita.

Venu Swamy put a WhatsApp status yesterday that went viral on social media platforms. Venu Swamy said he would reveal his prediction on Friday (Aug 9, 2024), a day after the couple's engagement.

Speaking to the media, Venu Swamy said his prediction is based on the couple's names and horoscopes. He said he would make a prediction for their relationship, peace and harmony among their families.

Overall, Samantha's fans and Chaitanya's fans are keeping their fingers crossed and eagerly waiting for his prediction on Chay and Sobhita.

Watch Video: Here is Venu Swamy's prediction for Chay - Sobhita