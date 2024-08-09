Why Do Devotees Offer Milk to Snakes on Naga Panchami? Discover the Tradition Here!

For devotees of Lord Shiva, the holy month of Shravana is entirely devoted to him and holds great significance. To appease Lord Shiva and seek his blessings, devotees participate in various rituals and special prayers. One particular day is set aside for the worship of snakes, which are closely associated with Lord Shiva and play a significant role in Hindu mythology.

On this special day, devotees often offer milk, rice, and other foods to Lord Naga for good luck and prosperity. This day is known as Naga Panchami, which falls on August 9th this year. The festival is celebrated across South India with devotees worshipping Lord Naga, who is also called Naga Devata, believed to have the power to bless with prosperity and fortune.

Among the many legends, one states that after defeating the deadly serpent Kalia, Lord Krishna thanked him and proclaimed that anyone who offered milk and prayers to snakes on this auspicious day would be absolved of their sins. Devotees of Hindu mythology believe that the snake's blessings will protect them and their families from negative energy.

Another tale supporting the custom of offering milk to snakes comes from the Samudra Manthan. During the churning of the ocean by the Devas and Asuras in search of amrit, the nectar of immortality, a lethal poison called Kalakuta emerged, capable of destroying all life. To save the world, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, but some drops fell to Earth and were consumed by his attendants, the snakes. To reduce the effects of the deadly toxin, the Devas performed Ganga Abhishek on Neelkantha and the snakes. Thus, Nag Panchami symbolically represents this entire mythological process.