Varun Sandhesh’s thriller Viraji trends on aha

Hyderabad: Varun Sandhesh's thriller movie, Viraji, which had a digital premier on aha, has now set a new record. Within a short span of time from its release on the OTT, the film has garnered a humungous 56 lakhs of watch minutes, making it a trending movie on the platform. The film that has got the actor a critical acclaim was released on aha on Thursday.

Produced by Mahendranath Kondla under the M3 Media banner in association with the Maha Movies hit the theaters on August 2, 2024. The film, released under the direction of Adyanth Harsha, has received positive reviews.

As the film became a OTT success with over 56 lakhs watch minutes, speaking on this occasion, producer, Mahendranath Kondla said, “Viraji movie had a theatrical release on August 2, 2024. However, as there were several movies released on that day, our movie could not reach as much as we expected. That's why we wanted to bring it into OTT. Now, the film is being viewed successfully and its trending, so far our film has watched more than 56 lakhs watch minutes. Our movie is streaming on Aha. We hope that our movie will reach even more people through Aha. Hero Varun Sandesh has been very supportive of the movie Viraji. He is someone without an iota of attitude.

Further, actor Vaiva Raghava thanked all the audience who supported the movie in theaters and added that his role got good recognition. He hoped that the movie would get a better reach as people can watch it with their families at the comfort of their home.

Actor Kakinada Nani speaking at the pressmeet expressed his gratitude to the director and producer for the opportunity in the movie. He further said, “Varun Sandesh worked very hard for this movie. He also participated well in promotions. Those who could not watch it in theaters must watch our movie Viraji on Aha OTT.”

Meanwhile, the lead actor, Varun Sandesh added that Viraji is trending on aha and he added that it released on a special day, on the birthday of their producer, Mahendranath and added that this should be like a birthday gift for him. Speaking about the producer and director, Varun said, “Mahendranath not only produced our movie with passion but also promoted it well so that the movie reaches the audience. Director, Adyanth Harsha made the movie Viraji with a great script, which would be liked by all. However, we could not get that kind of response on its theatrical release and also not many theaters were available as there were several other movies releasing.”

“We are so happy that our movie is getting its due attention on aha, as it is trending on the platform with 56 lakhs watch minutes. Our movie is in your homes right now, it will definitely entertain you and we hope you would like it. We are also awaiting for your feedback,” added Varun.