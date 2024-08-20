Update on Astrologer Venu Swamy’s Participation in Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Fans of Bigg Boss are eagerly waiting for the reality show to begin. The new season is set to premiere on September 8. The promos for the Nagarjuna-hosted show are already out and the makers of the show are still finalising contestants.

At least a month ago, the buzz on social media was that popular astrologer Venu Swamy could enter the Bigg Boss house. There were also reports that the Bigg Boss makers were keen to have him on the reality show. They felt that his participation would help them in bettering their TRP ratings.

The latest update is the Telugu astrologer may not make it to the contestants list due to his recent controversial prediction about Sobitha Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship. Venu shocked everyone with his prediction that the newly engaged couple would end their relationship in 2027 due to another woman. Some reports claim that Nagarjuna, the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, is reportedly not happy with the astrologer and therefore, the audience may not see him in the Bigg Boss house.