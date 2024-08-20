When was the last time Ananya Panday sat in a rickshaw, the actress answers

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming series ‘Call me Bae’, may come across as very similar to her affluent character in the series but she is very grounded.

The actress, who attended the trailer launch of her show at a five-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday, spoke about the last time she took a rickshaw, which is the preferred mode of transport for the city’s middle class.

The trailer of the series showcases Ananya’s titular character sitting in a rickshaw for the first time as she asks if the rickshaw doesn’t come with a seat belt.

Talking to the media on the sideline of the trailer event, Ananya said that whenever her dad, Chunky Panday took their car for some work, she used to go to her Kathak classes in a rickshaw.

When asked about the last time she sat in a rickshaw, the actress said, “Just a month ago.”

Meanwhile, ‘Call Me Bae’ also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. The series offers a peek into the life of Bae as she hustles with all her muscles in the maximum city of Mumbai.

It follows the story of Bae, played by Ananya, who belongs to an affluent family from Delhi and has grown up in a very protected environment. Her life changes when she has to move to Mumbai for reasons that the viewers will get to see in the show.

The series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

The show will drop on Prime Video on September 6.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.