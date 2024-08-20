Bangladesh hope to do 'special things' against Pakistan, says captain Najmul Hossain

Rawalpindi, Aug 20 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes that his team can pull out some "special things" against Pakistan in the two-match Test series and change their dismal record against the opponents. Bangladesh have never defeated Pakistan in a Test match. In the 13 Tests against Pakistan, the visitors have drawn one and lost 12. In the World Test Championship standings, Bangladesh are currently in the eighth position.

"No (pressure). It's record, (and) record can be changed. It's not going to be easy, but as I said we have a balanced side. We believe we can do some special things this time. Players are really excited to play here," Cricbuzz quoted Najmul as saying on Tuesday.

"I feel we had a good series against New Zealand but we didn't play well against Sri Lanka. We have a good opportunity this time against Pakistan and I hope we'll play good cricket here," he added.

Najmul feels that this time their batters will rise to the occasion and put up a show to remember after showing a poor run in recent times. "We don't want to do anything different (as a batting unit) as we all know our batting hasn't been well in the recent past. But we've had good preparation this time. Players tried to prepare well as much time as they got. Everyone has the belief that our batting unit will do well this time.

"Besides, bowling is equally important to win a Test. I think we have a good chance as a team this time. Last couple of years we have had a good pace bowling unit. We have three-four quality spinners as well. So we (have) covered everything," he said.

The Bangladesh captain urged his team to move past the recent civil unrest in the country, which led to the government being overthrown following a student-led movement. The resulting turmoil disrupted Bangladesh's preparations, forcing the team to travel to Pakistan earlier than planned.

"Everyone went through a tough time...really sad. Everyone struggled. No one really wishes for it," said Najmul. "Also there is no way to live in the past, we have to move forward. But it was a tough time for everyone, every family. Hopefully, we will have better days ahead. And as players, we want to play our game with the right mind," he said.

The skipper further said that he doesn't believe Shakib Al Hasan's performance will be affected by the downfall of the previous government, under which the all-rounder served as a lawmaker.

"No, I don't think so (Shakib's performance being affected due to the political unrest). He is a professional cricketer, and we all treat him as a cricketer. He has played this game for so long so he knows his role, he knows how to prepare himself. I'm not thinking about his political career. I hope he will do something special in this series," he concluded.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

