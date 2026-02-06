Top OTT Releases This Weekend Feb 6 - 8: The Raja Saab to Queen of Chess

The first week of February is bringing an exciting lineup of OTT releases, giving viewers plenty of reasons to spend the weekend at home. Streaming platforms are rolling out a mix of regional films, international thrillers, documentaries, and family entertainers between February 2 and February 8. With fresh stories arriving across genres, audiences can easily plan their watchlist for the weekend and the days ahead.

Here is a detailed look at the major OTT releases, their streaming platforms, and what makes each title worth watching.

Jazz City – Streaming Now on SonyLIV

Among the notable weekend releases is Jazz City, a Bengali historical thriller set during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The series follows Jimmy, a resourceful hustler determined to escape his difficult past. His journey becomes complicated when he is pulled into a web of global espionage. An underground jazz club in Kolkata plays a significant role in the story, symbolizing silent resistance through music during a politically charged era.

Salvador – Streaming on Netflix

Netflix adds intensity to this week’s releases with Salvador, a Spanish-language action thriller. The film centers on an ambulance driver whose life changes dramatically after learning that his daughter has joined an extremist neo-Nazi group. As he steps into a risky environment to understand her decision, the narrative explores themes of fear, parental responsibility, and emotional conflict.

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz – Now Available on ZEE5

This heartfelt drama focuses on the clash between tradition and modern aspirations. The story revolves around Ghuppi, a teenager with a stammer who dreams of becoming a professional football player. His father, however, wants him to continue the family tradition of devotional singing. The film gently portrays generational differences while highlighting determination and the courage to pursue one’s ambitions.

The Raja Saab – Streaming This Weekend on JioHotstar

One of the most talked-about releases, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in a fantasy horror-comedy that blends mystery with humor. The plot follows Raju as he searches for his missing grandfather, leading him to a secluded ancestral mansion deep inside a forest. As he uncovers hidden family secrets, he encounters both supernatural dangers and unexpected comedic moments, making it a strong pick for weekend entertainment.

Queen of Chess – Available on Netflix

For viewers who enjoy real-life stories, Queen of Chess offers an inspiring documentary on Judit Polgár. The film chronicles her journey to becoming the only woman to break into the world’s top 10 chess rankings. Through interviews and archival footage, it captures her fierce matches against legendary players and her role in reshaping a sport traditionally dominated by men.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 – Streaming on JioHotstar

Comedy fans can look forward to this sequel featuring Kapil Sharma. The story follows Mohan Sharma, who stages multiple fake weddings across religions to gain approval from his girlfriend’s traditional family. What begins as a clever plan soon spirals into chaos, especially when law enforcement gets involved. Packed with misunderstandings and comic twists, it promises lighthearted weekend viewing.

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision – Now on Amazon Prime Video

Narrated by Kate Winslet, this documentary highlights King Charles III’s long-standing dedication to environmental protection. Using rare archival material, the film showcases conservation projects from around the world and emphasizes the importance of balancing human progress with nature.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari – Streaming on JioHotstar

This entertaining drama follows Gautham, an architect whose engagement is thrown into jeopardy after a secret marriage from his college years is revealed. Mixing humor with emotional moments, the film explores trust, honesty, and the impact of past decisions on present relationships.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – Releasing February 11 on ZEE5

While most titles are part of this weekend’s releases, this blockbuster family drama is scheduled to arrive shortly after, on February 11. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, the film enjoyed massive theatrical success, reportedly earning over ₹350 crore worldwide. Its digital premiere in multiple languages is expected to attract a wide audience looking for wholesome family entertainment.

Plan Your Weekend Watchlist

With so many OTT releases scheduled between February 2 and February 8—and even more arriving soon—viewers have no shortage of options. From gripping thrillers and historical narratives to documentaries and comedy films, this week’s releases cater to every mood.

If you’re planning a relaxed weekend, these fresh titles offer the perfect opportunity to unwind and explore new stories from the comfort of your home.

Also read: The Raja Saab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy Film?