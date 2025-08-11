Tollywood Strike: Producers Meet AP Cinematography Minister
Tollywood Producers Meet Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh
A high-level meeting between Telugu film producers and Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh began at 12 noon today, drawing attention due to the recent developments in the Telugu film industry.
The discussions are expected to focus on the current issues and changes taking place in the industry. Producers are likely to brief the Minister on the latest developments and challenges, while other related matters may also come up during the talks.
Producers Present at the Meeting:
BVSN Prasad
DVV Danayya
KL Narayana
Bharath (President, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce)
Naga Vamsi
Yerneni Ravi Shankar
Vishwaprasad
Bunny Vas
Vamsi (UV Creations)
Cherry (Mythri Movie Makers)
Vivek Kuchibhotla
Sahu Garapati
The meeting is currently in progress, and more updates are expected as discussions conclude.