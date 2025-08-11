Tollywood Strike: Producers Meet AP Cinematography Minister

A high-level meeting between Telugu film producers and Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh began at 12 noon today, drawing attention due to the recent developments in the Telugu film industry.

The discussions are expected to focus on the current issues and changes taking place in the industry. Producers are likely to brief the Minister on the latest developments and challenges, while other related matters may also come up during the talks.

Producers Present at the Meeting:

BVSN Prasad

DVV Danayya

KL Narayana

Bharath (President, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce)

Naga Vamsi

Yerneni Ravi Shankar

Vishwaprasad

Bunny Vas

Vamsi (UV Creations)

Cherry (Mythri Movie Makers)

Vivek Kuchibhotla

Sahu Garapati

The meeting is currently in progress, and more updates are expected as discussions conclude.