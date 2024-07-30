TG Vishwa Prasad’s PMF Up For Star-driven & Content-centric Movies

Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad, known for his mix of high-budget entertainers and content-driven films, is making headlines with a slate of exciting projects. His upcoming film Mr Bachchan, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by Harish Shankar, has already sparked significant buzz following its teaser release.

Another highly anticipated venture is Raaja Saab, featuring Prabhas in a striking new look as showcased in its recent glimpse by director Maruthi. The positive reaction to the glimpse has further heightened anticipation for the film.

TG Vishwa Prasad’s strategic promotion approach ensures each project maximizes its impact and audience engagement.

In parallel, People Media Factory is diversifying its filmography by making content-rich films and high-profile projects. For instance, they are producing movies like Mirai, which features Teja Sajja, and G2, starring Adivi Sesh. These films are indicative of the production house's commitment to creating engaging narratives and exploring different storytelling approaches.