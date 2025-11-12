Telusu Kada OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film?

After a mixed response at the box office, Telusu Kada is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix from November 14, aiming to reach a wider audience across India. The film will stream in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, allowing viewers to experience Siddu Jonnalagadda’s latest release in their preferred language.

While Telusu Kada didn’t achieve major commercial success in theatres, it is being seen as a film better suited for the OTT space. The story delves into mature themes such as surrogacy, emotional responsibility, and modern relationships, offering a nuanced narrative that invites introspection.

Siddu Jonnalagadda portrays Varun, a deeply flawed yet relatable character whose impulsive choices and emotional conflicts earned mixed reactions from theatre audiences. Critics appreciated the film’s ambition and layered writing, though its inconsistent pacing and shifting tone were cited as drawbacks in the big-screen experience.

However, with its digital release, Telusu Kada could find a more receptive audience. On streaming platforms, viewers tend to embrace unconventional storytelling and intimate character explorations — elements that lie at the heart of this film. For those who missed it in cinemas, Netflix may just offer Telusu Kada the second life it deserves.