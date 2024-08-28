Telugu Director Marries Secretly, Wedding Pic Goes Viral

Telugu director Vamsi Krishna recently got married, tying the knot with a young woman named Prameela. The wedding took place on Wednesday in a festive ceremony. Film producer Abhishek Agarwal attended the event and blessed the newlyweds. A photo from the wedding has gone viral on social media, with netizens extending their congratulations to the new couple.

Regarding Vamsi's work, he directed the film "Tiger Nageswara Rao," which is based on the life of the infamous dacoit Tiger Nageswara Rao from Stuartpuram. The movie was produced by Abhishek Agarwal and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. Before this, Vamsi directed the movie "Dongaata," featuring Adivi Sesh and Lakshmi Manchu in key roles.