ECI rejects fiery cleric’s nomination papers in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday rejected the nomination papers of the fiery cleric Sarjan Ahmad Wagay in J&K’s south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati alias ‘Azadi Chacha’ shot to the limelight in 2016 after the killing of Hizbul poster boy Burhan Wani by the security forces in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Barkati through his highly surcharged vitriolic speeches against India incited youth to pick up arms and resort to violence.

He is presently in jail along with his wife in connection with a money laundering case connected to terror funding.

His daughter had filed his nomination papers before the district electoral officer for the Zainpora Assembly seat in the Shopian district on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the ECI rejected Barkati’s nomination papers together with 23 others for various deficiencies under the election laws.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti said on the rejection of Barkati’s nomination papers: “Sorry to hear about the rejection of assembly nomination form of Sarjan Barkati from Zainpora. The Election Commissioner must make the reasons public for this decision. Democracy is a battle of ideas and everyone should be given a chance to participate in it.”

After Barkati’s exit from the electoral arena, there are only four Jamaat-e-Islami ex-members whose fate is yet to be decided by the ECI regarding the acceptance or rejection of their nomination papers.

In another significant development, former chief minister and president of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his inability on health grounds to campaign for his party candidates.

Azad also left the choice of withdrawing their names from the electoral fray open to the DPAP candidates who have filed their nomination papers for the assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.