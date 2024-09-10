Superstar Mahesh Babu invests in ‘Fitday’

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is diversifying his investment portfolio with the strategic investment in Hyderabad-based nutraceutical startup ‘Fitday’. The Telugu star has previously invested in a clothing brand and is also a proud owner of AMB Cinemas.

According to a press release, Mahesh Babu's company, GMB Entertainment made this investment in one of the leading brands in India’s nutraceutical industry. It is not clear how much capital the Telugu actor has infused in the ‘Fitday’ startup. Following the new capital infusion, the nutraceutical startup is planning to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the B2C (business-to-consumer) market. Fitday has its presence in over 10,000 stores across the country.

“Mahesh Babu’s involvement brings increased credibility and visibility to Fitday, attracting a wider audience and driving potential growth in a competitive market,” the release said.

"I’m excited to support Fitday's innovative approach in the nutrition and nutraceutical space. Their focus on quality and innovation aligns with my own values. I believe their new product line will set industry standards," Mahesh Babu said after the partnership was finalised.

Meanwhile, Fitday’s Founder and CEO, Suresh Raju stated, “We’re honored to have Mahesh Babu's support. While we've had many investment offers, we’ve been selective, choosing partners that align with our long-term vision.”

