Super Raja's Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru Trailer Launched

The latest film being produced under the Rajakrishna Productions banner, titled 'Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusivundaru', has already taken the film industry by storm. The film’s creator—producer, writer, director, and lead actor—has managed to do something no one in global cinema has ever attempted: shooting an entire film in a single take. This unprecedented approach has left audiences in awe. Not only that, but the film's trailer, which was also edited in an innovative and unique way, has generated significant buzz and piqued the curiosity of moviegoers. Let’s delve into the details of the grand trailer release event, which was graced by the film’s hero, Super Raja.

At the trailer launch, Super Raja expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the media and fans who attended, especially those who traveled from Mahbubabad, Nellore, and other regions to support him. He revealed that the promotional campaign for the film was as innovative as the film itself. The team conducted 924 promotions across 17 cities in the two Telugu states, handing out printed flyers to the public. Super Raja emphasized that these types of promotional efforts had never been seen before. He also credited the audience for turning into loyal fans, acknowledging that it was his hard work and dedication that allowed him to build such a fanbase even before the film’s release.

Super Raja further revealed that a special script was written for the trailer, which was shot in a unique way that only he could execute. Regarding the film’s single-shot technique, he noted that no one had attempted such a feat before. While discussing his acting approach, he mentioned the importance of method acting, which he had learned under the guidance of legendary actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, and Rajinikanth at the Madras Film Institute. However, he explained that this technique would not work for a single-shot film, as it is better suited for shot-by-shot movies. For this film, Super Raja created a completely new acting style, which was brilliantly reflected on screen.

Alongside Super Raja, theater artist Vamsi Gona, who plays an important role in the film, shared his thoughts. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this single-shot experimental film, which is expected to last around 100 minutes. He praised Super Raja for executing this bold idea, noting that although he initially had doubts, he gained confidence after witnessing the director’s vision and rehearsals. He also mentioned that the project, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a small film, would now be released in theaters—a cause for celebration. He added that the shooting process involved physical injuries, underscoring the dedication and effort put into the project.

Actress Chandan, who plays the character of Sai Pallavi, shared her excitement about the film. She acknowledged that the script, when first presented to her, seemed very unique and crazy, particularly the idea of delivering 1400 dialogues in a single shot. She expressed gratitude towards Super Raja for his hard work and assured that the film would bring him great success, urging everyone to support the film.

Ramya Priya, who plays the role of Kala Mathali, thanked Super Raja for giving her such a memorable character, which she believes will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Super Raja's mother, Annapurna, spoke emotionally about her son’s journey. She said that after watching the film, she gained complete confidence in her son’s potential. She expressed her initial fears when Super Raja decided to pursue a career in film without any background in the industry but noted that after watching the film, she was certain that her son would not just be a hero, but a star.

Super Raja’s brother also spoke, noting that with a noble intention and a great story, Super Raja is bringing a truly unique film to the audience. He urged everyone to support the film.

Finally, Super Raja himself took the stage, reflecting on the challenges he faced as a person from a middle-class background. He shared that his parents and brother invested all their savings into the film, and he thanked them for their unwavering support. Super Raja explained that while making a film is one challenge, releasing it is another. He elaborated on how, through innovative promotions, he had generated immense anticipation for the film, with thousands of people eagerly awaiting its release. He also revealed that the film would hit theaters in February 2025, with the exact release date to be announced soon.

This ambitious and groundbreaking film promises to redefine the way films are made and promoted, and Super Raja’s unique vision is certain to leave a lasting impact on the Telugu film industry.